GRIFFIN PD WORKING AN ARMED ROBBERY

On December 13, just after 1130 hours, uniform patrol officers of the Griffin Police Department responded to the Dollar General (1019 Memorial Drive Griffin, Ga.) in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the employees of the business. The suspect in this crime is a slender black male 6’00 to 6’03 in height and had a beard at the time of this incident. The suspect used a handgun during the commission of the crime. One of the employees was treated at the scene by EMS for none life threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large.
The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any possible information in regards to the armed robbery, please contact Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigative Division with any information in connection to this crime.
