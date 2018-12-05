GDOT ANNOUNCES 19 NORTH PROJECT BID AWARD

The Upson County project involves widening the four lanes of US 19/Georgia 3 in the Hannahs Mill area, from County Road 27/East-West County Road to County Road 8/Atwater Road, and also add a raised median. In addition, It will realign Delray Road to intersect with US 19 and Jimmerson Road and install a new signal. The contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company of Marietta, Georgia for $15.1 million. It is anticipated that construction will be complete by the end of 2020.
The Talbot County project involves resurfacing nearly eight miles of Georgia 22 from the Muscogee County line to Georgia 96. The contract was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company of Marietta, Georgia for $5.4 million. It is anticipated that the construction will be complete by the end of summer, 2019.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be made available in advance of construction activities.
