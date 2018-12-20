DUNKY D'S / BASKIN ROBBINS COMING TO THOMASTON

Press Release
The City of Thomaston and Thomaston-Upson County Development Authority are excited to announce that a combination store of Dunkin & Baskin Robbins will be coming soon to Thomaston.
The store’s proposed location is on Hwy 19 between McDonald’s and Waffle House.
According to Thomaston City Manager Russell Thompson, “the Dunkin & Baskin Robbins combo store will invest approximately $1,400,000 and create 35 new jobs”. Thompson added that the franchisee indicated that the goal is to hire locally.
Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced that starting in January, they will drop the “Donuts” from ads, packages and signage. More details on the store will be coming in the near future.
One of the goals of the Development Authority as well as the City of Thomaston is to create investment and retail jobs along our commercial corridors. The Development Authority is working to reach out to developers as well as research which retail stores would be a good match with our demographics.
“The City of Thomaston is committed to economic development and is proud to welcome this latest business to our community. The City will continue to work with existing businesses as well as strive to attract new development opportunities.” – Mayor J.D. Stallings
No comments:
Post a Comment