GA DOT AWARDS $15 MILLION FOR ATWATER ROAD

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia DOT has awarded 14 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $60,807,761. These projects were advertised on October 19, bids were received on November 16 and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidder on November 30.
The largest single investment is a $16.5 million contract to resurface and rehabilitate 31.7 miles of roadway on I-16/State Route 404 in Bulloch and Candler counties from the Emanuel County Line to west of SR 67. This contract was awarded to Interstate Improvement, Inc., and is one of eight resurfacing projects across the state, representing 56 percent of the awarded funds, or $34.2 million.
A construction project to widen and reconstruct 1.88 miles of roadway on US 19/SR 3 from north of West County Road to Atwater Road in Upson County represents 25 percent of the awarded funds, or $15 million. The remaining 34 percent of awarded funds – or $21.7 million – include safety enhancement projects and bridge construction and rehabilitation at various locations throughout the state.
The awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2019 to $276 million. Fiscal Year 2019 began July 1, 2018.
