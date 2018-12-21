GENERAL MILLS COMING TO HENRY CO. 50 NEW JOBS

McDonough, Georgia - The Henry County Development Authority announced today that General Mills, manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, will invest $8.5 million in its new state-of-the-art distribution facility located on Westridge Parkway in McDonough, Georgia. The project will create more than 50 new jobs.
General Mills, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, serves the world by making food people love. Following the company’s acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. earlier this year, they are also a leading manufacturer and marketer in the wholesome natural pet food category. The 408,000 sf McDonough facility will distribute the General Mills Blue Buffalo family of products throughout the Southeast.
“Blue Buffalo is the #1 Wholesome Natural pet food brand in the U.S. and we are pleased to be expanding with the addition of the facility in McDonough,” said Billy Bishop, President of General Mills Pet Segment. “This facility will enable us to better serve consumers, pet parents and pets in the southeast with the BLUE brand of products.”
“With the addition of Blue Buffalo to our community, Henry County has shown once again that we are a great place for business,” said June Wood, Chair of the Henry County Board of Commissioners. “We are thankful for the company’s investment and job creation. The County has outstanding food companies for people, and now we have the premier food company for pets.”
“We are excited that General Mills and Blue Buffalo has selected Henry County for its new facility,” said David Gill, Chair of the Henry County Development Authority. “They are a great addition to the outstanding food related production and logistics operations in Henry County. We look forward to working with General Mills and Blue Buffalo to successfully grow in Henry County.”
