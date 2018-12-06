GUILTY VERDICT IN PIKE COUNTY TRIAL

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
12/06/2018
PRESS RELEASE
Monday morning, Assistant District Attorney Michael Rogers picked three Pike County juries to resolve remaining cases on the trial calendar in front of the Honorable Christopher Edwards. The first case ADA Rogers tried was the State of Georgia vs. Carl Schaneman. Schaneman was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts. Yesterday, the jury found Schaneman guilty of two counts of misdemeanor obstruction. Chief Judge Edwards sentenced the defendant to 12 months to serve in the Pike County Jail. After the verdict and sentence, the remaining two defendants waiting for trial entered guilty pleas.
District Attorney Coker said of the verdict, “thank you to ADA Rogers, my Pike County Office, and the Zebulon Police Department for their hard work this week. Thank you, also, to the police officers in Pike County and across this Circuit who work hard to keep our communities safe. These men and women suit up every day, despite the known dangers to them, just to protect us from those that seek to do us harm. My offices are honored to continue to fight alongside them and for them.”
