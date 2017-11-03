BIG DRUG BUST IN SPALDING COUNTY

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division, working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, concluded an in-depth investigation that lead to the arrest of two Spalding County residents.
On November 1, 2017, members of Special Operations and agents from
Homeland Security arrested Cupertino Mendoza and Lartina Alvizo Zapata of 3812 High Falls Road,
Griffin.
As a result of the investigation, 21 kilograms (approximately 54 pounds) of cocaine was seized.
The cocaine has an estimated street value $1,500,000.00. Agents with Homeland Security also seized
$532,190.00 in cash. During the investigation, members of Special Operations executed two search
warrants. One search warrant was executed at 3812 High Falls Road, and the other was executed at 61
Head Road, a 96 acre farm. As a result of the search warrants, agents seized 4 vehicles, a skid steer and a
cattle trailer. These items were found to be involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Mendoza and Zapata are both being held in the Spalding County jail and are charged as follows:
trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and
possession of a vehicle with a false compartment. Both are awaiting their first appearance hearing.
The
Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will continue to fight the war on drugs in every capacity. Sheriff Dix said,
"We will continue to work cooperatively with local, state, and federal agencies to eradicate drugs from
our county." If you are drug dealer in Spalding County, we look forward to seeing you soon.
