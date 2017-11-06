NEW RULES DOWNTOWN THOMASTON PARKING

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT**
Beginning today, November 6, 2017, the Thomaston Police Department will be enforcing the City parking ordinance in the down town area of the court house. If you are attending court please DO NOT park in the two hour parking areas or fifteen minute parking areas around the square. They are intended for customer use for businesses located on the square. Alternative court parking will be allowed in the First Baptist parking lot near Howell Street. Two hour and fifteen minute parking areas will be enforced.
