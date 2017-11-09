MATT BENTLEY TU TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Congratulations to Matt Bentley, who was selected as the Thomaston-Upson School System's 2018-19 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Maggie Shook made the announcement today (November 9). Bentley teaches social studies at Upson-Lee High School, where he also serves as Assistant Athletic Director and head coach of the boys' varsity soccer team. The System Teacher of the Year is selected from among the individual schools' Teachers of the Year by a panel of community and school district judges. Judging is based on an application packet submitted by the teacher, a classroom observation, and a teacher interview. Bentley will now represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
No comments:
Post a Comment