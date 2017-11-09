HONORS FOR RHONDA GULLEY UL MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

Rhonda Gulley, Principal of Upson-Lee Middle School, received the Jerry Davis Georgia Distinguished Principal Award at Georgia Association of Middle School Principals (GAMSP) fall conference awards luncheon November 6 in Savannah, Georgia. This award is presented to a Georgia middle school principal who demonstrates strong leadership in guiding his or her school as an effective middle school, as defined by state and national standards. In addition, Upson-Lee Middle School received the Dr. Bob Puckett Effective Middle School Education Program designation, a three-year designation effective 2017-2020, and the Linda Hopping National Merit Award. Gulley, now in her fifth year as Principal of ULMS, recently led the school to its fourth re-designation as a Georgia Lighthouse School to Watch, a 3-year designation that extends through 2019. Gulley and ULMS were recognized at the GAMSP conference for this honor, as well.
