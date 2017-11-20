BIG LOTTERY WINNER IN THOMASTON

Thomaston convenience store sells $1 million jackpot Fantasy 5 ticket
ATLANTA – A convenience store in Thomaston sold a jackpot ticket worth $1,087,219 in the Nov. 17 Fantasy 5 drawing.
Sunoco Food Mart, located at 2235 Barnesville Highway in Thomaston, sold the jackpot ticket.
Winning numbers from the Nov. 17 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 8-13-14-16-39.
A winner has not yet come forward.
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
