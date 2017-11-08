ISO RATING CITY OF THOMASTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) recently announced that the Thomaston Fire Department has received a much improved Public Protection Classification for underwriting and calculating fire insurance premiums for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.
The ISO analysis of the structure fire suppression delivery system serving the City of Thomaston resulted in a classification of Class 3/3X. The Fire Department’s former classification was a Class 4/9.
The Public Protection Classification was assigned after a comprehensive review of our communities’ fire department, communication system and water supply. The ISO Field Representative spent a full day reviewing the fire department, water department and Upson County Communications.
The new grading could result in a substantial savings to area homeowners and businesses with respect to what they currently pay for fire insurance. Chief Renee Harris encouraged all homeowners and businesses to at least contact their insurance providers to inform them of the new classification.
I’m very proud of Thomaston Fire Department’s Officers and Firefighters for their efforts in obtaining such a positive reduction in the fire protection grading. The fire department will continue to work diligently to make improvements necessary for the Citizens of Thomaston.
