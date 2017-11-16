TECH COLLEGE SYSTEM HONORS FOR SCTC

Reports compiled and recently released by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) examining graduate and placement rates for its 22 institutions revealed that Southern Crescent Technical College (SCTC) led the System in the percentage increase in graduating students for the academic year 2017.

TCSG’s Graduates and Placement Academic Year (AY) 2017 Report gathered by its Data, Planning, and Research Center is a system-wide glance at graduates, year-to-year comparisons, and placement rates. The AY 2017 version indicates that SCTC led the state with at 26.5 percent increase of the total number of unduplicated graduates, as well as a 33 percent increase in the number of associate degrees, diplomas and Technical Certificates of Credit (TCC) awarded. By comparison, the state average among all the technical colleges in Georgia for unduplicated graduates was 0.3 percent and awards conferred was 1.6 percent. In AY 2017 SCTC accounted for 1,740 graduates receiving 3,251 awards.

In addition, job placement rates among recent graduates were also analyzed in the report which showed that SCTC achieved a total of 98.4 percent in overall placement of graduates. Total placement and in-field placement rate calculate the number of students who graduate and are employed, choose to enter the military or continue their education, and the number of students who are employed directly in their field of study, respectively. These graduation and placement rates continue to have a significant impact on the College’s enrollment. Students are enrolling in programs to receive the hands-on training needed to successfully enter the area’s workforce.

SCTC’s current Fall semester is its largest semester enrollment in recent years with a credit enrollment of 4,766. Overall enrollment is up as well as the enrollment at our Jasper and Henry Centers and at our Flint River Campus. High school dual enrollment is at an all-time high with 857 student enrolled this Fall. The enrollment increase is attributed to several factors including the growth of high school dual enrollment programs, a strong commitment to service by faculty and staff, and the expansion of programs and facilities, as well as over 27 transfer courses with the University System of Georgia” according to vice president of Student Affairs, Dr. Xenia Johns.

“Our mission at Southern Crescent Technical College is workforce development and it is evident that we are responding to the needs of our community. When the numerous career options available in our region for graduates with the skills offered by SCTC are coupled with the low cost of attendance, there is no doubt why Southern Crescent Technical College continues to make such an impact on this area’s workforce," said SCTC President Dr. Alvetta Thomas. "It is encouraging to see more students taking advantage of the tremendous opportunities afforded because of the Hope Career Grant and increased financial aid options. Additionally, with a job placement rate of 98.4% and the demand for SCTC graduates far exceeding supply, we are extremely optimistic that this enrollment growth will continue.”

The statewide Technical College System of Georgia encompasses 22 colleges with 85 campus locations and more than 600 degree, diploma and certificate programs.

