UL ELEMENTARY VETERAN'S DAY PROGRAM THURS.

Fifth grade students will recognize our community’s heroes with a collection of patriotic songs and words of appreciation. The event is FREE of charge, and the community is encouraged to join ULES staff and students for this very special patriotic program. All veterans and active duty service men and women in attendance will be recognized and celebrated during the program.
The Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center is located at 268 Knight Trail on the campus of Upson-Lee High School.
