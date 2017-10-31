Tuesday, October 31, 2017
SEWER OVERFLOW AT WALMART LIFT STATION
Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System Walmart Lift Station Force Main County: Upson Date of Release: 10/28/2017 Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286 On October 28, 2017 ESG responded to a call from a customer stating there was a sewage leak behind the Walmart department store. After investigating we found the pipe leaving the Walmart lift station was compromised allowing sewage to leak when the pumps were running. We shut the lift station down and started repairs at 2:50 pm. We contacted Upson County Water and Sewer department asking if they could shut down their lift station that feeds the Walmart lift station to reduce the incoming flow to the lift station. They were able to comply. The repairs were made and the station was brought back on line at approx. 5:40 pm. Thanks to diligent work and cooperation from the County we were able to make the repairs without having an overflow at the Walmart lift station. There was a release of 2500 gallons due to the broken force main pipe with 2000 gallons reaching a tributary of Potato Creek and 500 gallons were able to be remediated. A spill notice sign has been posted at the site. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
