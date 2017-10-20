At Least 58 Dead Over 500 Injured

A shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas opened fire with an automatic weapon on the crowd at a Jason Aldean concert Sunday night.
The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, was identified by local police. Mesquite is located 82 miles northeast of Las Vegas along Interstate 15. More than ten weapons were discovered in the hotel room along with Paddock's body. Police have stated that reports of multiple shooters and explosives being involved are false.
The crowd was estimated at over 30,000 as the first rounds of fully automatic fire started. Witnesses stated that the shooting lasted approximately ten minutes as the shooter reloaded several times.
Aldean was on stage performing at the time of the shooting, he later tweeted that he and his crew were safe.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation that is now the deadliest mass shooting in American history.
This story is updated as information is released by local law enforcement.
