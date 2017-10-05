ZEBULON P.D. NABS TWO THIEVES

On October 4, 2017 at approximately 4:00pm Officers with the Zebulon Police Department responded to a Theft in progress call at Eye Can See 2 located at 16004 Barnesville Street located on the square in Zebulon Georgia. Pike County Dispatchers advised responding officers that a black male and black female had just fled the store and had taken approximately $2000.00 dollars in glasses from the store without permission of the owners and had fled the store in a Silver Crown Victoria and was headed out Highway 18 East towards Lamar County. Lamar County Sheriff Department was notified on the radio and was advised of the incident and that the suspects were traveling on Hwy 18 towards Lamar County. PFC Trustin Brazier and Officer Chad Morris caught up with the suspects about two miles inside of Lamar County on Highway 18 and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and was able to apprehend both subjects. Lamar County Deputies was immediately on the scene and assisted the officers in the search of the suspect’s vehicle. Five pair of sunglasses was recovered in the clothes of the female passenger by Sgt. Laura Clark with the Lamar County Sheriff Department. Both subjects were placed under arrest at the scene and were transported back to the Zebulon Police department. At the department they were identified and both gave a written confession to the incident and were charged with felony theft by taking. The driver of the vehicle was Walter Lee Harden of Macon Georgia and the female passenger was Carolyn Stapleton of also of Macon Ga. Due to such a timely response of the Zebulon Police Department and the Lamar county Sheriff Department both subjects was taken in custody just minutes after the crime was committed.
Sincerely,
Chief Jonathan Hemphill
