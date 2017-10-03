UPSON LEE GRAD RATE RISING

ULHS Graduation Rate Continues to Rise - T-U Among Highest in Griffin RESA District
The Georgia Department of Education has released graduation rate data for the class of 2017, and Upson-Lee High School has exceeded the state average for the third consecutive year. Upson-Lee High School posted a rate of 87.4%,significantly higher than the state of Georgia overall graduation rate average of 80.6%. Thomaston-Upson School System’s 2017 graduation rate came in as the third highest in our Griffin RESA district, with only Fayette County (89.3%) and Lamar County (87.9%) scoring higher.
Other 2017 graduation rates in the Griffin RESA District are:
Henry 86.3%
Butts 84.4%
Newton 83.5
Pike 83.3
Griffin/Spalding 81.5%
