TWO CONVICTED OF MURDER IN SPALDING CO.

BENJAMIN D. COKER
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
October 10, 2017
PRESS RELEASE
On October 3, 2017, the State began trying a murder case against two defendants, William Moore and Todd Jones, in front of the Honorable W. Fletcher Sams. Both defendants were charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. On October 10, 2017, a Spalding County jury returned a verdict of guilty on all 7 counts against both defendants. Judge Sams sentenced the defendants to two sentences of life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years in prison. Moore and Jones will serve the rest of their lives in prison under this sentence.
The State in the case was represented by District Attorney Benjamin D. Coker and Chief Assistant District Attorney Marie Broder. The State tendered 296 exhibits over the 6 day trial. The jury deliberated for over two hours before reaching the guilty verdict, today.
The jury convicted Moore and Jones for brutally murdering Kevin Harmon in a vacant lot of Runaway Lakes subdivision back on February 14, 2011. According to testimony during trial, the victim sustained 58 injuries, 40 to his head and face. Moore and Jones used a knife and baseball bat to kill Harmon. Both defendants were convicted at a previous trial in front of a different judge. A new trial was ordered on July 13, 2017 after legal issues with the first trial became obvious. Moore and Jones were retried over the past several days. Cody Tuggle, another defendant was also convicted at a prior trial. His motion for new trial is pending in front of Judge Sams.
District Attorney Coker said of the verdict, “the retrial of Moore and Jones was a difficult task for my office, and I am proud of the way that they handled it. The Spalding County District Attorney’s Office proved to its community that despite adversity, it would stand strong, press on, and continue to fight against those that insist upon doing evil. We would like to thank law enforcement for their hard work, the citizens that testified, and the jury for what was a difficult trial and verdict. Together, we ensured that justice and good prevailed today. We will continue to fight for justice, every day, in Spalding County and throughout the circuit. Our hearts are with the Harmon family.”
