CONGRESSMAN FERGUSON VOTES FOR THE BUDGET

WASHINGTON D.C. –Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), a member of the House Committee on the Budget, released the following statement after voting in support of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget resolution:
“This budget is a critical step to getting our economy growing and our national debt under control. Not only does it balance in ten years, provide an increase in funding to our nation’s military and put our country on the path to fiscal stability, it also lays the groundwork for tax reform. By passing this budget today, we are demonstrating that it is possible to have fiscal discipline and keep our promises to the American people.”
“We can no longer continue to kick the can down the road on our mandatory spending crisis. We are accumulating more and more debt for our children and grandchildren, and it is morally wrong. This budget doesn’t solve our mandatory spending crisis overnight, but it begins that process by calling for $203 billion in mandatory spending savings. Passing this budget also moves us one step closer to reforming our broken tax code. Meaningful economic growth is key to solving our budgetary challenges, and the best way to promote sustained economic growth and restore our fiscal health is comprehensive tax reform. I was excited to support this budget to build a better America.”
The budget resolution passed by a vote of 219-206.
