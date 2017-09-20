Wednesday, September 20, 2017

UL HOMECOMING PARADE THURSDAY AT 5PM

THE UPSON-LEE HOMECOMING PARADE IS THURSDAY AT 5PM THROUGH DOWNTOWN THOMASTON -- AFTER FORMING AT MATTEWS FIELD. THE KNIGHTS PLAY JORDAN FRIDAY NIGHT AT 7;30 ON THE ZOOM. -- WITH THE HOMECOMING QUEEN AND PRINCESSES TO BE CROWNED AT HALFTIME.
