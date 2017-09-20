PIKE CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE WARNS OF SCAM

We have received a complaint of an individual calling local residents and soliciting money on behalf of the Pike County Sheriff's Office. The number that was reported to appear on the caller id appeared to be from a legitimate Sheriff's Office number. The Sheriff's Office does not call citizens to solicit any money.
This appears to be a case of number spoofing in which computers and/or phone apps can be used to disguise the real number of the location being used. We have seen this becoming more common in fraud cases involving the use of a phone as it makes it difficult to track the original number.
If you receive a call of this nature we suggest that you not engage in conversation with the other party and terminate the phone call.
