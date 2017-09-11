Monday, September 11, 2017

COUNTY WIDE CURFEW IN SPALDING CO./GRIFFIN

DUE TO THE LARGE NUMBER OF TREES AND POWER LINES
DOWN SPALDING COUNTY AND THE CITY OF GRIFFIN WILL HAVE A CURFEW 10PM MONDAY TILL 6;30AM TUESDAY. ALL NON-EMERGENCY TRAVEL IS DISCOURAGED.
