West Central Georgia
Monday, September 11, 2017
COUNTY WIDE CURFEW IN SPALDING CO./GRIFFIN
DUE TO THE LARGE NUMBER OF TREES AND POWER LINES
DOWN SPALDING COUNTY AND THE CITY OF GRIFFIN WILL HAVE A CURFEW 10PM MONDAY TILL 6;30AM TUESDAY. ALL NON-EMERGENCY TRAVEL IS DISCOURAGED.
Posted by
WTGA AM & FM
at
4:49 PM
