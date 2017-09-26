HONORS FOR A UL STUDENT

Jaquarius Raglin, a senior at ULHS, has been chosen for the National Society of High School Scholars Ambassador Leadership Program. NSHSS Ambassadors are student leaders within their high schools who exhibit academic excellence and strong commitment to community service. A role model to peers, Jaquarius, who is the son of Beverly Cromer and Octavius Raglin, was selected out of hundreds of applicants for demonstrating strong academic achievement and a commitment to community service.
