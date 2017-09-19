Tuesday, September 19, 2017

THOMASTON MAN INJURED IN PIKE WRECK

Pike County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 19 near the teen challenge complex this morning. A motorcycle rider, Christopher Lambert ,from Thomaston , was found to have serious injuries and was air lifted to Grady Hospital. The motorcycle had struck the rear of a Coca Cola eighteen wheeler that was driven by Kenneth Bronson from Macon.

Witnesses to the incident told Deputies that the motorcycle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles just before the collision occurred. The investigation is on going and any necessary charges will be made at a later date.
