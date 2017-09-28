NEW VA HEALTH CLINIC FOR PIKE COUNTY

WASHINGTON D.C. –Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) applauded the announcement by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of its plans to build a new clinic in Pike County, Georgia to bring care to veterans in the Third District. Ferguson supported Congressional authorization for the new clinic that was included in the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017, passed by the House on July 28. He released the following statement:
“Our veterans sacrificed so much for our country, too often including their own health. We should work to ensure they have timely accessible care in their own communities. I was proud to vote to authorize funding for this new clinic.”
The new facility would provide VA outpatient primary care and mental health services to eligible veterans. Officials plan to lease a new, approximately 49,000 square foot building with about 350 parking spaces.
###
