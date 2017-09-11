SOUTHERN RIVERS ENERGY SUSPENDS WORK

More than 80 percent of our members (12,391) are currently without power from #HurricaneIrma across Bibb, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.
Crews have been working steadily on restoration efforts since yesterday afternoon and all through the night. We ask for your patience as we temporarily suspend work due to unsafe conditions for our linemen. Our dispatch and rehab team are currently assessing damage and once the storm leaves affected areas, we will continue power restoration efforts as soon as conditions are safe to do so and our crews have rested. The safety of our linemen is our top priority.
We appreciate your patience and ask you to please call the outage hotline at 1-866-244-4890 to report your outages.
