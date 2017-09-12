THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS CLOSED WED.

Below is the call that went out to parents and staff today and was posted on Facebook:
SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY: Thomaston-Upson School System administration has been in close communication with county government officials and the Upson County Sheriff’s Department monitoring power outages and road closures within our community. Currently, 3,000 homes, including the entire city of Yatesville, are without power, and a number of roads are inaccessible by our school buses due to road closures. While we are very thankful that our community was spared the massive destruction experienced by so many in this storm’s path, we still have teachers, staff, and students without power and without access to roads. Due to these reasons, all Thomaston-Upson Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, September 13. Our intent is to return to school on Thursday. Hopefully, by this time, power will have been restored to most of our students and staff and roads will have been cleared. Please stay safe, and thank you for your support of Thomaston-Upson Schools.
