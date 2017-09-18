- Thomaston-Upson Schools have announced their 2018-19 Teachers of the Year. Congratulations to Matt Bentley, Upson-Lee High School; Sarah McLane, Upson-Lee Middle School; Matthew Whatley, Upson-Lee Elementary School; and Stacy Patterson, Upson-Lee Primary School. Matt Bentley teaches social studies and serves as head boys' soccer coach and assistant athletic director. Sarah McLane teaches 7th grade English/Language Arts. Matthew Whatley teaches 4th grade English/Language Arts and Social Studies, and Stacy Patterson teaches Special Education. These teachers, selected by her peers, will advance to the Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year competition, which includes a written application, personal interview, and classroom teaching observation. The 2018-19 Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year will be selected in November, and the winner will represent T-U Schools in the state competition.
- Congratulations to Mr. and Miss Upson-Lee High School 2017: Tavias Fagan and Amaya Kendall. Mr. and Miss ULHS are nominated and voted on by their peers. Amaya is the daughter of Tamara and Anthony Kendall, and Tavias is the son of Kendra Fagan.
- Congratulations to the 2017 ULHS Homecoming Queen Court: Lauren Adams, Laila Fallin, Yasia Gray, Sarah Harrell, Ashley Hobbs, Haylee Hood, Amaya Kendall, Janiah Meadows, Kimberly Quiller, Sarah Ward, Cierra Williams, and Quadesha Williams. The 2017 Homecoming Queen Court is nominated and selected by the senior class. The 2017 Queen will be announced during halftime festivities at the annual Homecoming game on Friday, September 22.
Monday, September 18, 2017
TU SCHOOLS TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
