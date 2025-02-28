Friday, February 28, 2025

GROUND BREAKIING ULHS ATHLETIC COMPLEX

 breaking ground on the ULHS Athletic Complex on Friday, March 7, at 10 AM. This will be our final groundbreaking for the athletic projects included in the $25 million ESPLOST & Bond Referendum approved by Upson County voters in March 2023. This will be a short, ceremonial event to mark the start of construction of the complex. Members of the ULHS Track Teams will serve as our official groundbreakers. We will also host a Community Ribbon Cutting & Open House once the facility is complete.

