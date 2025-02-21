GOV APPOINTS SHERIFF KILGORE TO GA. SHERIFF'S RETIREMENT BD OF COMMISSIONERS

Dan Kilgore is the elected Sheriff of Upson County, a position he has held since January 2013. With over 40 years of experience in law enforcement, Kilgore's career has spanned a variety of roles, including serving as a sheriff's deputy, city police officer, county police officer, and district attorney’s investigator. Prior to his election as Sheriff, he dedicated more than 21 years of service as the chief deputy sheriff of Upson County. Kilgore is deeply involved in the law enforcement community and holds several leadership positions. He serves as vice chairman on the Board of the Peace Officer’s Annuity and Benefit Fund and is an advisory member of the Georgia POST Council. Additionally, he is the Georgia Sheriff’s Association Area 4 regional vice president. In 2023, he earned his certification as a retirement plan fiduciary, awarded by the Georgia Association of Public Pension Trustees. Outside of his professional endeavor
