GORDON STATE FINANCIAL AID AWARENESS MONTH

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – As Financial Aid Awareness Month concludes, Gordon State College continues to support students and families in navigating college costs. A key effort was Scholarship Saturday, where more than 500 registrants received hands-on financial aid guidance from GSC experts and partners from the University System of Georgia (USG) and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).
The event helped students and families navigate FAFSA, HOPE, loan options, and college preparation.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support and collaboration of our local school systems,” said Kristy Riggs, GSC assistant director of financial aid. “Our goal is to be a trusted resource year-round for students, families, and high school partners as they navigate the transition from high school to their next steps. We look forward to making this an annual event!”
Attendees also gained insights on Georgia’s evolving job market from keynote speaker Chris Clarke, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Clarke emphasized the importance of lifelong learning in an era of rapid technological change, encouraging students to pursue adaptable skills for future careers.
“Over the next five years, AI will replace many low-skill, entry-level jobs in Georgia. These jobs won’t be coming back,” Clarke said. “It’s critical to focus on developing adaptable skills for the future. Lifelong learning isn’t optional; it’s essential for staying competitive in an evolving workforce.”
Other partners on hand included experts from Griffin Regional College & Career Academy, the Army National Guard, Marines, Georgia Transfer, GAFutures.org, and Southern Crescent Technical College as well as high school guidance counselors from Pike, Lamar, Griffin-Spalding, Upson, Butts, and Monroe counties.
Scholarship Saturday’s impact extended beyond the event as two student attendees were awarded $500 scholarships to support their college expenses. Emily Waddell, a dual enrollment senior at
Rock Springs Christian Academy in Lamar County, received the Dual Enrollment to Freshman Scholarship, which will be applied to her fall 2025 tuition. She has reapplied to Highlander Nation and plans to enroll after graduation.
GSC continues to offer financial aid assistance and is waiving application fees throughout March.
Prospective students can connect with the GSC Financial Aid Office at Finaid@gordonstate.edu for FAFSA support and learn more about applying at www.gordonstate.edu.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinct legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers nearly 30 degrees, which includes numerous concentrations, pathways, and certificate programs for students. With an enrollment of over 3,100 students, GSC provides an intimate academic setting with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.
