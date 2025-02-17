SOUTHERN RIVERS ENERGY REPORTS SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Southern Rivers Energy suffered significant system damage from this morning’s severe storms that knocked out power to more than 10,000 meters across all nine counties in its service area. Additional EMC crews from Sumter, Grady, and Excelsior EMCs are now helping with restoration efforts along with contract crews from Sumter Utilities, Utilicon Services, and Harper’s Tree Service.
As of 3:00 PM, crews have restored power to more than 3165 meters and identified at least 10 broken poles and large amounts of line torn down by fallen trees and limbs. A total of 95 separate outages affecting 5316 meters remain, and an extensive amount of tree damage must be cleared before crews can access and repair damaged infrastructure. They are making progress, but due to the extent of the damage, some areas may not be restored until tomorrow evening.
The areas identified as the hardest hit include:
Monroe County/Culloden – Hwy 341 South
Pike County – Blanton Mill Road, Turner Road, Hollonville Road, Wood Creek, and Patton Road
Meriwether County – Flat Shoals Road, Gay Road, 109 Spur, Cleggs Ferry, Primrose Road, and Roosevelt Hwy.
SRE members living in any of these areas are encouraged to prepare to be without power until tomorrow evening. Crews will continue working steadily and hope to make quicker progress with the help of additional crews, but it is currently a slow process. Report outages using the Outage Hotline at 866-244-4890 and remember to stay away from downed power lines. Follow SRE on Facebook and X for updates.”
