NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH GRIFFIN HIGH

Griffin, GA – At a board meeting on February 25, the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of Education voted to appoint Bernard Goodrum as the head football coach of Griffin High School (GHS). Goodrum returns to GSCS from serving as the head football coach for Business Engineering Science Technology (BEST) Academy in Atlanta since 2022. Prior to that role, he served as assistant coach for Jones County High School, defensive coordinator for Faulkner University in Alabama, assistant coach at Copiah Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and graduation assistant at Troy University in Alabama. Goodrum began his career in education in 2012 right here in GSCS. He has served as a math teacher at Kennedy Road Middle and an assistant basketball and football coach at Spalding High School.
