THOMASTON-UPSON BOE MEETING 2/11/25

Board Recognition
1. Ronik Patel, a senior at Upson-Lee High School, has been named 2025 PAGE STAR Student for the Thomaston-Upson School System. Ronik is the son of Mr. Jayesh Patel and Dr. Saroj Patel. Patel selected Thomaston-Upson School System’s English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher Mrs. Renae Kilgore as the 2025 STAR Teacher. STAR Student is the student with the highest score in one sitting of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of his or her senior year. STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent of his or her class based on grade point average. STAR Teacher, chosen by the STAR Student, is the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the student’s scholastic development.
2. Congratulations to ULHS Science Olympiad team members David Eppinger and Logan Slaughter for winning FIRST PLACE this weekend in a regional competition at Berry College. Eppinger and Slaughter secured the first-place finish in the Air Trajectory event by designing and building a compressed-air-powered device capable of launching projectiles with precision to hit targets at varying heights and distances.
3. Upson-Lee High School and West Central Georgia Bank, a Partner In Education with the Thomaston-Upson School System, have proudly recognized 212 students as GOAL Card recipients. These students earned a grade of “A” at ULHS in every course during the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year and will receive free admission to all regular season athletic events during this second semester. The West Central Georgia Bank GOAL Card program is in its 33rd year, making this the oldest partnership program within the Thomaston-Upson School System. We want to thank West Central Georgia Bank for continuing to recognize excellence in our school system.
4. Congratulations to Upson-Lee High School Cafeteria Manager, Cindy Railey, and the ULHS Cafeteria Team for winning FIRST PLACE in the dessert category for the GA School Nutrition Association's 6th District. The Upson-Lee High School dessert now advances to the state competition.
5. Congratulations and good luck to the ULHS girls and boys basketball teams, which will be competing in the region tournament this week.
6. Congratulations and good luck to the NJROTC Rifle Team, which will be competing in the Navy Nationals in Anniston, Alabama, starting February 16th.
7. Congratulations and good luck to the following members of the ULHS Wrestling Team who qualified for the state wrestling tournament and will be traveling to Macon on Thursday for the state competition: John Adams, Cason Waddell, Trevor Young, Cleveland Nicholas, Jordan Little, Chestin Howard, Connor Walker, and Cooper White
Board Action Items
- The Board approved the $6.8 million GMP for Phase III Sports Facility Upgrades. Phase III includes the new Athletic Complex behind Upson-Lee High School.
- The Board approved 2 surplus requests - 1 for a 2005 Toshiba Printer that no longer works and 1 for an ice maker at ULHS that is beyond repair.
No comments:
Post a Comment