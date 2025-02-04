RONIK PATEL U-L STAR STUDENT

RONIK PATEL EARNS STAR STUDENT RECOGNITION
Ronik Jayesh Patel, a senior at Upson-Lee High School, has been named 2025 PAGE STAR Student for the Thomaston-Upson School System. The announcement was made Tuesday, February 4, at the Thomaston Kiwanis Club meeting. Thomaston Kiwanis is the local STAR program sponsor. Ronik is the son of Mr. Jayesh Patel and Dr. Saroj Patel.
Patel selected Thomaston-Upson School System’s English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher Mrs. Renae Kilgore as the 2025 STAR Teacher. As the sole ESOL teacher for the school district, Kilgore works with PK - 12th grade students and their families. Kilgore began working with Patel when he entered school and says that he was special from the very beginning. She also acknowledged that she is honored that he chose her as his STAR Teacher. This is her first time being awarded this honor.
STAR Student is the student with the highest score in one sitting of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of his or her senior year. STAR Student must also be in the top 10 percent of his or her class based on grade point average. STAR Teacher, chosen by the STAR Student, is the teacher who has made the most significant contribution to the student’s scholastic development.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program was created to focus public attention on Georgia's outstanding students and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. It is administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) Foundation. Since its inception in 1958, the STAR Program has honored more than 29,500 high school seniors who have in turn chosen their STAR teachers to share in this recognition. Upson-Lee High School and the Thomaston-Upson School System are very appreciative of the support given to the local STAR program by the Thomaston Kiwanis Club.
Congratulations to Ronik Patel, 2025 STAR Student, and to Mrs. Renae Kilgore, 2025 STAR Teacher!!!
