GRIFFIN PD SEXUAL BATTERY CASE

In reference to the earlier press release issued on January 29th 2025, Griffin Police would like to update the community regarding the arrests made and the status of the victims. Tamarrius Lewis (32) and William White (42) were arrested for statutory rape, sodomy, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, cruelty to children, and hindering the apprehension of a felon. Shelithia Blackmon (38) was charged with cruelty to children, sexual battery, child molestation, possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, and hindering the apprehension of a felon. Not in custody at this time is Tabias Lewis who has outstanding warrants for statutory rape, sodomy, cruelty to children, armed robbery and aggravated assault, as well as possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics. Additional charges are pending for all mentioned suspects, as this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Further, the Criminal Investigation Division is asking the community to help apprehend Lewis and is offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to his arrest. Any information can be provided to Inv A. Ruiz at aruiz@cityofgriffin.com or Inv S. Amos at samos@cityofgriffin.com. At this time, the victims of this crime are back in their homes and recovering from this traumatic event. This is not a crime that any person should endure. If you suspect that someone is a victim of trafficking, please reach out to your local law enforcement agency or call the GA Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. If you see something, say something.
No comments:
Post a Comment