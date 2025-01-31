ANNUAL AWARDS BANQUET GRIFFIN-SPALDING CHAMBER

Brightmoor Hospice was the presenting sponsor of the 111th annual Griffin-Spalding county Chamber of Commerce awards banquet last night. They reported having 105 new members join the Chamber in the past year, bringing their total to over 900 members, with 52 ribbon cuttings.
MC for the dinner and awards was Ryan Peaveyhouse.
Awards:
Member of Year- Roxanne Brown
Community Inspiration award- Beck, Owen, & Murray law firm
Game Changer- Dillon Blassingame
Beautification award- Brian Miller
Legacy award- Bonnie Pfrogner
New General Griffin for 2025- Randy Peters- former Pres of So Crecent Tech college
New 2025 Chamber Board chairman- Janie Clark, from Brightmoor Hospice
The meeting was held at the Williamson Airport event center.
