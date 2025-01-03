Friday, January 3, 2025

SPALDING CO WARMING STATIONS

 SPALDING COUNTY OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY:

PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER

With the winter months upon us, the need for winter weather preparations are imperative. To assist, Spalding County has announced that there are locations that will assist in being warming centers during regular operating hours EFFECTIVE MONDAY 1/6/25, including:

Flint River Regional Library

800 Memorial Drive

Hours: Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm

ON A DAY BY DAY BASIS AND EVALAUTION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS:

City Park Community Center

601 Camp Northern Road

EFFECTIVE MONDAY 1/6/25- SUNDAY 1/12/25, THE FOLLOWING OPERATING HOURS FOR CITY PARK DUE TO THE FORECASTED TEMPERATURES FOR THIS TIME PERIOD:

Beginning Monday 1/6/25 - opens at 10pm nightly through the next day and closes at 3pm

Warming center will close on Sunday 1/12/25 at 9am

This will be further evaluated, and additional openings will be advertised.

Please take advantage of these warming centers if you are feeling at risk. For more information, please contact Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management at 770-228-2129 or Spalding County Leisure Services at 770-467-4750

