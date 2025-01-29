GRIFFIN PD ARREST

On January 29th 2025, the Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division,the Traffic Unit, as well as the SWAT Unit, and with the assistance of GBI, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of North 5th Street. Credible intelligence obtained by investigators advised that a 15 year old female runaway was at the location, who was victimized by sexual activities, as well as narcotics usage. Upon execution of the search warrant, the female was located and is in stable condition at this time. In addition to the victim, two adults were also located in the home. It is an active investigation and charges are forthcoming.
