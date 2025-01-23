UPSON SO REPORTS GOLF CART WRECK

January 22, 2025, at approximately 0930 hrs. on Rest Haven Road, north of Boyt Road in Upson County, GA. An EZ-GO golf cart was traveling north on Rest Haven Road carrying a female driver (21 YOA) and a male passenger (25 YOA). A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Rest Haven Road, behind the golf cart. The driver of the golf cart attempted to make a “U-Turn” and was struck in the driver’s side of the golf cart with the front end of the Chevrolet Silverado. Both driver and passenger were ejected from the golf cart and sustained injuries as a result from the crash. The driver and passenger of the golf cart were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The driver was then flown to Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon, GA. The passenger was flown to Grady Memorial in Atlanta, GA.
