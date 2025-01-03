SPALDING CO/OFFICE HOMELAND SECURITY WINTER WEATHER UPDATE

SPALDING COUNTY OFFICE OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND GEORGIA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY PREPARE FOR WINTER WEATHER
Preparing for winter weather starts now for Spalding County residents. In partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s Ready Georgia campaign, both agencies are encouraging citizens to take time to prepare for possible inclement weather emergencies this winter. Beginning next week, we will begin to see some of the coldest weather so far this winter.
“Now is a great time for Spalding County residents and businesses to prepare for all potential winter hazards,” said Glenn Polk, Director, Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management. “Since winter weather can be unpredictable, we’re hopeful these plans, and education will encourage residents to prepare for severe winter weather.”
From protecting yourself and pets from winter weather to protecting our homes and vehicles, preparedness begins now to be ready for whatever winter brings our way. Ready.ga offers winter weather preparation tips, along with winter weather driving and safety tips. Please always be weather ready and ensure that you have all your notification systems ready for alerts. Civic Ready is a great resource for early notifications and is free to Spalding County residents. Residents can sign up and tailor your alert preferences at spaldingcounty.com.
Residents are encouraged to visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for more information on winter weather preparedness tips or call the Spalding County Office of Homeland Security at 770-228-2129.
###
As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.
