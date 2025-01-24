MAKE-UP MEETING THOMASTON MAYOR/COUNCIL

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
JANUARY 27, 2025 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for the January 7, 2025, Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Manager’s Report
1. Discussion of House Bill 581 - Charles McKeehan
2. Discussion and Potential Approval of Police Department Vehicle Expenditure
3. Discussion of Potential Action of Sub-Committee Appointments
4. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plat for 220 East Lee Street
5. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plat for 105 Yamaha Parkway
6. Discussion and Potential Execution of 2025 MEAG Off-System Sales Election Form
7. Update and Discussion of Downtown Hotel Project
8. Discussion and Potential Action of Shredding Documents
G. Other Business
H. Executive Session and Discussion for Potential Litigation, Personnel, and Real Estate
