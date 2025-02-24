UPSON'S COUNTY MANAGER JASON TINSLEY ON JEFF MIDDLEBROOKS LAW SUIT

“I am pleased to inform the public that the Court of Appeals of Georgia has affirmed the trial court's order dismissing the plaintiff's claims. As indicated in the attached order, the Court issued its decision without an accompanying opinion. According to counsel, this procedural choice is typically reserved for cases where the outcome is deemed unequivocally clear, obviating the need for further explanation.”
“I extend my gratitude to Andrew Kim, Michael Freed and Heath English, who skillfully represented Upson County in this matter. This decision reinforces my trust and respect for our legal system in Georgia and represents a significant victory for the taxpayers of Upson County.”
