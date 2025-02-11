CITY OF ZEBULON EASTSIDE DRAINAGE UPGRADES

Zebulon, GA – February 6, 2025 – The City of Zebulon is pleased to announce that the 2023 CDBG Flooding, Street and Drainage Improvements (Eastside Drainage Improvements) project is out for bid. The bids will be due on Monday March 10, 2025, at 1:00PM and will be opened at that time and place. The City anticipates awarding the bid on March 20, 2025 at a called meeting and construction should start by this May. Construction should take approximately six months and will involve some temporary street closures. The City of Zebulon was awarded $1,000,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the State of Georgia in October 2023 to address flooding problems in the Beckham Street/Ralph McCrary Blvd (Old Jackson St.) and MLK Circle neighborhoods. The City has completed all of the preliminary work and has obtained the necessary approvals to install new pipes, drainage structures, curb and gutter and other improvements. The city is contributing $187,000 in SPLOST dollars towards the project. Councilmember Claude Hollis brought this matter to City Council in 2021 and worked hard with the other Council members to collect income surveys needed for the project. According to Mayor Joe Walter, “the residents in these two neighborhoods have been very patient with the City as we worked with the engineer to get the plans prepared and permitted. Every time it rains, I think about the folks who have water running under their houses. It is important that we take care of these issues for the folks that do not have the means to address the flooding by themselves.” Mayor Walter also added, “we are using SPLOST funds to address flooding in the Head, Gwyn and Franklin Street neighborhood and that project will be going out to bid later this spring. We are thankful that we have SPLOST funds to use towards these projects and appreciate the community
No comments:
Post a Comment