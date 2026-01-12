Monday, January 12, 2026

FIREARM AT UPSON-LEE HIGH

 Media Relases: January 12,2026

This morning, during student arrival at Upson-Lee High School, administrators discovered a

firearm in a student’s bag. The firearm was identified through the school’s OpenGate detection

system as part of established security protocols.

The situation was addressed immediately, and the student was turned over to the school’s

School Resource Officer (SRO) and the Upson County Sheriff’s Office. At no time were students

or staff in danger.

The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. Thomaston-Upson Schools will

continue to utilize and strengthen security measures, including systems funded through

ESPLOST, to ensure a safe learning environment across our district.

We appreciate the contin

