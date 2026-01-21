GORDON STATE COLLEGE ACCREDITAATION REVIEW

The Gordon State College Department of Nursing and Health Sciences will host a site visit for the continuing accreditation of its Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the programs in person at a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in the Collaborative Learning Room, Room 123, of the Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Building, 419 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204. Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted to the ACEN via email at publiccomments@acenursing.org or to the ACEN office: Attn: Accreditation Services Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing 3390 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326 All written comments should be received by the ACEN by February 17, 2026
