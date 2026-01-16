SPALDING CO WARMING CENTERS/EMA

With the winter months upon us, the need for winter weather preparations are imperative. To assist, Spalding County has announced that there are locations that will assist in being warming centers during regular operating hours EFFECTIVE MONDAY 12/29/2025, including:
Flint River Regional Library
800 Memorial Drive
Hours: Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm
ON A DAY BY DAY BASIS AND EVALAUTION OF WEATHER CONDITIONS:
City Park Community Center
601 Camp Northern Road
EFFECTIVE at this time, THE FOLLOWING OPERATING HOURS FOR CITY PARK DUE TO THE FORECASTED TEMPERATURES FOR THIS TIME PERIOD:
SUNDAY 1/18 10pm – Monday 1/19 at 10am
MONDAY 1/19 10PM-Tuesday 1/20 at 10 am
TUESDAY 1/20 10PM – Wednesday 1/21 at 10 am
This will be further evaluated, and additional openings will be advertised.
Please take advantage of these warming centers if you are feeling at risk. For more information, please contact Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management at 770-228-2129 or Spalding County Leisure Services at 770-467-4750.
