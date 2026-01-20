UPSON CO HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING JAN. 26/7PM

Our speaker will be Chris Madrid. He is the Secretary and board member with the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail (https://www.georgiawwiitrail.org). The Upson Historical Society is currently on the trail featuring "Thomaston Goes to War"- a indepth look at the life and contributions of Thomaston and Upson County during World War II. The Georgia WWII Heritage Trail is a growing network of museums, archives, historic sites, and aviation organizations dedicated to preserving and sharing Georgia's World War II history.
Mr. Madrid has served for many years with CAF Airbase Georgia, where he currently holds the elected position of Education Officer, following six years as Development Officer. His work has emphasized aligning historic preservation, public education, and community outreach - particularly around World War II history, aviation heritage, and youth engagement.
Come here Chris and the wonderful things happening on the Georgia World War II Heritage Trail and see how Thomaston-Upson County has influenced and contributed to its success!
