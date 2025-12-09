UPSON'S STATE SENATOR RESIGNING TO CONCENTRATE ON LT. GOV RACE

Macon, GA – Today, State Senator John F. Kennedy (SD-18) announced that he will be resigning his seat in the Georgia State Senate, effective immediately.
“It has been an incredible honor to serve and represent the 18th District in the Georgia State Senate these past 11 years,” said Senator John F. Kennedy. “I want to thank the people of Crawford, Monroe, Peach, Upson, Bibb and Houston counties for their trust and support as we’ve worked together to deliver historic conservative results for Middle Georgia and our state as a whole.
“The 18th District deserves a senator this upcoming legislative session who will be entirely focused on their needs and their priorities—not a statewide campaign—and it is my hope that the timing of my resignation will ensure they have representation under the Gold Dome during this session. When Susan and I decided to announce my campaign for Lt. Governor, we knew this race would take our full focus and commitment because that’s what the people of our state deserve. It is clear to me that continuing my service in the state senate while also running for Lt. Governor would be a disservice to both my constituents and the thousands of hardworking Georgians who have pledged their support for our vision for this state.
“2026 is a critical election for the future of our state and I look forward to continuing our campaign’s momentum to keep Georgia growing, learning, and safe for generations to come.”
Kennedy was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2014 where he would work his way up from being a Governor’s Floor Leader to being unanimously elected by all 55 members of the State Senate to serve as President Pro Tempore - the second highest position in the Senate.
During his time in office, Senator John F. Kennedy has been an effective leader in the Senate Chamber and legislative partner to Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones—helping deliver a conservative agenda that includes:
- Passing the largest income tax cut in Georgia history
- Providing property tax relief for Georgia homeowners
- Raising pay for educators and law enforcement
- Strengthening Georgia’s ban on sanctuary cities
- Prohibiting boys from playing in girls sports
Kennedy also sponsored and passed meaningful tort reform legislation and Georgia’s first Anti-semitism law.
